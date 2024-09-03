Open Menu

Pakistan, Thailand Discuss Collaborative Cultural Initiatives, Shared Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan, Thailand discuss collaborative cultural initiatives, shared heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Thailand on Tuesday explored potential joint cultural and art projects aimed at fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of their shared heritage.

According to a Foreign Officer press release ,an eight-member Thai delegation, led by Chaiyapon Suk-leam, Director General of Religious Affairs, and including the Most Venerable Anil Sakya, met with Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations and celebrating the profound cultural bond between Pakistan and Thailand, rooted in their shared Buddhist heritage.

