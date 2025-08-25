Pakistan-Thailand Friendship Based On Mutual Respect, Economic Cooperation: CM Maryam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In honor of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a dinner reception was hosted in Thailand by former Prime Minister and renowned telecommunications entrepreneur Thaksin Shinawatra.
The youngest and first female former Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, also attended the ceremony, said a handout issued here on Monday.
Both Thaksin Shinawatra and Paetongtarn Shinawatra warmly welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Thaksin Shinawatra conveyed his goodwill for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and lauded the vision and initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for Punjab’s progress. “Your and your father’s public struggle is truly inspiring,” he remarked.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her address, appreciated the reforms and public welfare initiatives introduced by Thaksin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, noting their profound impact on Thailand’s development.
She said that Punjab’s development model is also based on innovation and public service, and emphasized that Thailand’s cooperation could further accelerate the province’s growth.
The CM underscored Punjab’s potential for trade and investment in textiles, agriculture, tourism, and technology. She urged Thailand’s business community to benefit from Punjab’s business-friendly policies, attractive incentives, and its convenient access to regional markets. She further stressed that cultural diplomacy, education, and tourism can bring the peoples of Pakistan and Thailand closer together.
CM Maryam Nawaz also commended Thailand’s reforms for strengthening institutional capacity and empowering youth through modern skills under the vision of a digital nation. She described these reforms as a model worth emulating.
The CM expressed gratitude to Thaksin Shinawatra and Paetongtarn Shinawatra for their warm hospitality and extended an invitation to them to visit Punjab.
