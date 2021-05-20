UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Thailand Pledge To Further Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:06 PM

Pakistan, Thailand pledge to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields

Both sides have reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations from political, defence and security to economic, trade and investment ties, education, science and technology, culture, tourism and multilateral cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Pakistan and Thailand renewed strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with their shared objectives of peace and development.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said it was agreed during the 2nd round of Pakistan-Thailand Bilateral Political Consultations held virtually.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Permanent Secretary of Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Thani Thongphakdi led their respective delegations.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations from political, defence and security to economic, trade and investment ties, education, science and technology, culture, tourism and multilateral cooperation.

They noted that Thailand's “Look West” and Pakistan's “Vision East Asia” policies complement each other and underlined the importance of high level interactions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Thailand Technology Education From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cameroon President on Nat ..

9 minutes ago

UNGA Session: FMs of Pakistan, Turkey and Palestin ..

28 minutes ago

Islamic and Arab groups call for an extraordinary ..

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

1 hour ago

India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections, ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.