Pakistan, Thailand pledge to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Pakistan and Thailand renewed strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with their shared objectives of peace and development.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said it was agreed during the 2nd round of Pakistan-Thailand Bilateral Political Consultations held virtually.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Permanent Secretary of Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Thani Thongphakdi led their respective delegations.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations from political, defence and security to economic, trade and investment ties, education, science and technology, culture, tourism and multilateral cooperation.

They noted that Thailand's “Look West” and Pakistan's “Vision East Asia” policies complement each other and underlined the importance of high level interactions.