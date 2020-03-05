UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Thailand To Fortify Economic Relations: Consul General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan Thailand to fortify economic relations: consul general

Political consultation at secretary level and meetings of Joint Economic Commission will be held during this year to fortify economic relations between Pakistan and Thailand, said Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Political consultation at secretary level and meetings of Joint Economic Commission will be held during this year to fortify economic relations between Pakistan and Thailand, said Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Thursday, he expressed satisfaction over the political, economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan had actively been participating in Asian Cooperation Dialogue while Thailand also supported Pakistan in its entry to ASEAN Regional Forum.

"In 2004, both countries signed an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] on anti-terrorism and other related issues," he said and added that they had also established a working group to further strengthen mutual cooperation for exchange of intelligence. He said that the Thai government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been providing annual international training course, short course programmes and scholarships to various countries including Pakistan in the field of economy, food security, public health and climate change. "As many as 11 Pakistani officials had received the training during 2018," he added.

Regarding trade relations, he said that Pakistan was one of Thailand's significant trade and commerce partner. "In 2019, the bilateral trade between two countries jumped to US$1466.63 million," he said adding that Thailand exported goods and services worth US$1174.25 million to Pakistan. Among these included automobiles, crude oil, chemicals, rubber products, machinery and polymer, etc. "Similarly Pakistani export to Thailand recorded an increase of 41.

45% in 2019," he said. The export items included fresh aquatic animals, garments and textile, etc, he added.

About Thai investment in Pakistan, he said that Pakistan ranks 36th of Thailand in global trade while it ranked second in South Asia. He said that four major Thai companies had already invested in Pakistan while another four were exploring new opportunities in Pakistan. "Recently, Pakistan's Electro-Polymers Private Limited and Thai Stanley Electric Public Company Limited inked a historic partnership by signing international Tri-party Joint Venture with Japan, Thailand and Pakistan." He said that Thailand and Pakistan had been discussing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) since 2013 and hopefully it would be finalised soon. Moreover, a delegation of the Thailand Board of Investment visited Pakistan in June and had detailed meetings with the Federal Board of Investment, State Bank of Pakistan and other related departments.

Responding to a question, he said that Thailand was a major destination for tourists and last year around 80,000 Pakistani tourists visited Thailand.

Earlier, FCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, in his address of welcome, said that bilateral trade balance was in favour of Thailand and hence, Pakistan must enhance its exports, particularly in textile sector to balance the bilateral trade.

Earlier, a documentary on Faisalabad and FCCI was screened while Engineer Asim Muneer, Engineer Babar Shehzad, Azhar Chaudhry, Haji Gulzar Ahmed and Talat Mehmood participated in question-answer session.

Later, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar presented the FCCI shield to Thatree Chauvachata, while Vice President Bilal Waheed Sheikh offered vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Thailand Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Vote Company Oil Stanley Japan Chamber June 2018 2019 Commerce Textile Government Agreement Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

30 seconds ago

Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria Interna ..

37 seconds ago

Leading Arab social media influencers inspire yout ..

47 seconds ago

Arab countries fighting fierce e-war, ministers ag ..

55 seconds ago

Global leaders at IGCF 2020: Government communicat ..

1 minute ago

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.