UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Thanks Countries For Expressing Solidarity Over PSX Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan thanks countries for expressing solidarity over PSX terrorist attack

Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Aisha Farooqui Tuesday took to her twitter account to extend gratitude to a number of ambassadors, foreign embassies and foreign ministries of different countries who had expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Aisha Farooqui Tuesday took to her twitter account to extend gratitude to a number of ambassadors, foreign embassies and foreign ministries of different countries who had expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi yesterday.

In a series of tweets, she separately thanked ambassadors of Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, High Commissioners of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, embassy of the United States, foreign affairs ministries of China and Turkey for their support and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

A number of foreign ambassadors in Pakistan, foreign missions and the foreign affairs ministries of different countries had tweeted their respective governments' response over the PSX terrorist attack, condemning the act of terror and expressing solidarity, besides expressing sympathies with the families of deceased security personnel and those injured.

On Monday morning, four terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons tried to storm into the PSX compound, but they were taken out within eight minutes by the valiant police and security personnel and the private guards, sacrificing their lives.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Storm Foreign Office Police Australia Iran Turkey China Canada Twitter Azerbaijan United Kingdom United States Pakistan Stock Exchange Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

6 minutes ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

21 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

37 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

9 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

9 minutes ago

Brussels to summon Venezuela's ambassador to EU

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.