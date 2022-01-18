UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Thanks Qatar For Timely LNG Supplies Despite Shortage Globally

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Pakistan thanks Qatar for timely LNG supplies despite shortage globally

Pakistan on Tuesday thanked Qatar for ensuring timely supplies of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to it despite the commodity's shortage in the international market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday thanked Qatar for ensuring timely supplies of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to it despite the commodity's shortage in the international market.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar expressed the gratitude during a virtual meeting with Qatar's Minister/Chief Executive for Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, a news release said.

During the video conference, the two sides also discussed ways and means to further promote the existing bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector.

Welcoming the decision of Qatar Energy to invest in setting up the LNG terminal in partnership with a consortium of leading Pakistani companies, Hammad Azhar assured all possible support from the public sector.

He hoped that the Financial Investment Decision (FID) would be concluded soon, and the project would prove to be another milestone in the energy security of Pakistan.

In February last, Pakistan had signed a ten-year LNG agreement with Qatar, under which Pakistan was to get three million tons of LNG per year from Qatar Energy from January 2022. However, at Pakistan's request, Qatar started early supplies from November 2021.

Related Topics

