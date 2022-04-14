UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Thanks US For Felicitations On Election Of Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan thanks US for felicitations on election of Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Thursday thanked the United States for the message of felicitations on the election of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thursday thanked the United States for the message of felicitations on the election of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

A Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, "We thank the United States for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

""Pakistan and the US have had a long-standing, broad-based and mutually-beneficial relationship, that we look forward to further deepen and solidify. This is important for peace and development in the region and beyond," he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office United States

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court summons additional attorney gene ..

Lahore High Court summons additional attorney general on plea for voting rights ..

25 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Question Dianne Feinstein's Mental Fi ..

US Lawmakers Question Dianne Feinstein's Mental Fitness to Serve in Congress - R ..

28 seconds ago
 Drone Shot Down on Belarusian-Lithuanian Border - ..

Drone Shot Down on Belarusian-Lithuanian Border - Border Committee of Belarus

30 seconds ago
 Taliban Ban Boys From Wearing Ties in School, Obli ..

Taliban Ban Boys From Wearing Ties in School, Oblige Girls to Wear Full Hijab - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Has Not Run Out of Options to Pressure Russia - ..

US Has Not Run Out of Options to Pressure Russia - Ambassador to UN

3 minutes ago
 Russia at UN Urges West to Lift Sanctions on Mosco ..

Russia at UN Urges West to Lift Sanctions on Moscow to Avoid Global Food Crisis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.