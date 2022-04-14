Pakistan thanks US for felicitations on election of Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Thursday thanked the United States for the message of felicitations on the election of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thursday thanked the United States for the message of felicitations on the election of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

A Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, "We thank the United States for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

""Pakistan and the US have had a long-standing, broad-based and mutually-beneficial relationship, that we look forward to further deepen and solidify. This is important for peace and development in the region and beyond," he added.