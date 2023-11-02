Open Menu

Pakistan, The Netherlands Launch Commemorative Stamp On 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan, the Netherlands launch commemorative stamp on 75th diplomatic anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan and the Netherlands on Thursday launched a joint commemorative stamp to celebrate the 75th year of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries unveiled the stamp and cut a cake at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948, Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral cooperation has continued to grow in diverse sectors, including politics, trade and investment, science and technology, education, water management, climate change, and cooperation at multilateral institutions.

The Netherlands is the second-largest trade destination for Pakistan’s exports to the European Union.

The unique edition postage stamp has been designed by a celebrated Pakistani visual artist, Aisha Khalid, who is regarded as a pioneer in the new miniature global movement emerging from Pakistan. The special design of the stamp symbolizes the longstanding friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

