Open Menu

'Pakistan Theatre Festival-2023' To Start From Sept 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will be kicked off from September 8 which will organized by Pakistan Arts Council where seven International Theatre Groups will be participating and 27 different theatre groups from all around the Pakistan will participate in the event.

These views were expressed by President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah in a press Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Regarding "Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023".

Well-known director and actor Munawar Saeed and Sajid Hassan were also present on the occasion. Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council of Pakistan has provided a platform where theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world will perform.

This will be the biggest theater festival of Pakistan, we have theatre groups coming from seven countries. Festival will be in Urdu, English, Sindhi, Punjabi and Persian languages.

He said that the media has a strong role in showing the positive face of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi worldwide, thanks to the media for promoting such a big brand as the Aalmi urdu Conference, Pakistan Literature Festival, Youth Festival.

Director and Actor Munawar Saeed said that Pakistan Theater Festival is a great success of Ahmed Shah and Sajid Hasan, I am sure that the mood of theater will be seen again from Pakistan Theater Festival.

Actor Sajid Hasan also spoke on the occassion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Sajid Hasan September Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

2 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

2 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

2 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

2 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

2 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

2 hours ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

2 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

2 hours ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

2 hours ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan