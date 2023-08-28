Open Menu

Pakistan Theatre Festival All Set To Begin On September 08

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

A month-long Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will begin on September 08 at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi

A month-long Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will begin on September 08 at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

The festival will continue whole month with 45 shows in 30 days.

Severn international theatre groups would also participate in the festival and 27 different theatre groups from across the country.

The theatres would be in urdu, English, Sindhi, Punjabi and Persian languages.

The ticket for the Pakistan Theater Festival for the general public is Rs1000 while members of the Arts Council could get a discount of 50 percent.

