Pakistan third highest recipient of Canadian SDS study permits in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :After the Canadian government launched Student Direct Stream for swift study permit application process for international students, Pakistan becomes the third highest recipient of study permit approval among South Asian countries.

According to data received from the Canadian side, the rate of study permit grant and extension in respect of Pakistani students has also increased from 33% to 46% in 2019.

"Following some media reports about purported high rate of refusal of visas to Pakistani students desirous of studying in Canada, the High Commission has been raising the matter with the Canadian government," said a press release received here.

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) is an expedited study permit application stream for international students who want to pursue higher education in Canada. This enables the students get their study permit faster even within�20 Calendar days.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar expressed the hope that more and more students from Pakistan would benefit from opportunities in Canada. He also emphasized the need for fulfilling requirements to obviate the possibility of refusal.