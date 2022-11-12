Pakistan third largest country with 33 mln diabetic persons

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Primary and Secretary Healthcare Asim Raza said on Saturday that Pakistan was the third largest country with 33 million diabetic population and the health complications were increasing continuously. He was addressing a ceremony at Bahauddin Zakariya University on the occasion of screening camp on diabetes and blood pressure.

Both, the diabetes and blood pressure are increasing among youth and there was a dire need to create awareness among youth, he stated. About 27 percent of people ranging from 20 year old to 79 year old are suffering from diabetes.

According to the National Survey of Pakistan, 18.

9 percent persons above 15 year old are also patients of blood pressure.

The only way to avoid the health complications was change in lifestyle. Government established clinics at tehsil and district level wherein citizens are availing timely treatment, free of cost.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi also spoke and expressed concern on the rising ratio of diabetes and blood pressure. He also stressed on change in lifestyle and use of healthy food. He also appreciated efforts of Health Department for paying focus on the issue of diabetes and blood pressure.