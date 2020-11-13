UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Achieve The Target Of $ 5 Billion In Export Of Gems And Jewelries: Engr Gul Asghar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan to achieve the target of $ 5 billion in export of gems and jewelries: Engr Gul Asghar

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewelries Engr Gul Asghar Khan said PM has taken up the most promising sector of gems and jewelries for the first time in the country's history, which was neglected by successive governments since decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewelries Engr Gul Asghar Khan said PM has taken up the most promising sector of gems and jewelries for the first time in the country's history, which was neglected by successive governments since decades.

He said the government formed Force within eight weeks to achieve country's target of $ 5 billion in export of gems and jewelries against its exports of $40 billion by our neighboring country.

In an exclusive talk during ptv programme on Friday, he said that following marathon weekly meetings of the Task Force on Gems and Jewelries, it was identified that non-existence of solid national policy was the main hurdle in the growth of gems and jewelries sector.

He said the sector was facing multiple problems including no facilities of shipments and verification laboratory in the country.

Gul Asghar Khan told that his Task Force made short, mid and long term policies to revive the potential gems and jewelries sector and ensure revenue generation from its exports.

He added that $6 billion export target was set under the short term policy which would be followed by establishing a Gem and Jewelry City through private sector under mid and long term policies as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

After integration of its scattered units with various ministries and departments, the Prime Minister will lead the Force in line with the Special Task Force on Construction, he told.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Asghar Khan Jewelry Marathon Lead From Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Whelan Family Dissatisfied With US State Dept. 'La ..

3 minutes ago

BioNTech Has No Information on Timing of Registrat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt removed TFT condition for medico-legal examin ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Impeachment Protest in Peru Leaves 11 People ..

6 minutes ago

Pneumonia kills 140,000 children each year in Nige ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.