Pakistan to act as 'partner for peace' with US, Qureshi tells Pompeo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a phonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said, "Pakistan would be a partner for peace with the United States." The discussion between the two sides focused on bilateral relations and developments in the region "with a view to promoting peace, prosperity and stability", a Foreign Office statement here said.

Stressing the importance of the Pakistan-US relationship, the foreign minister stated that the leadership of both countries was committed to further strengthen it.

Qureshi apprised Secretary Pompeo of India's continuing regressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) manifested with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The minister thanked him for the US participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on August 5, 2020 on the completion of one year of India's unilateral and illegal actions in Kashmir.

He said the Security Council's deliberations, once again, reaffirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the continued interest and commitment of the international community would help generate the necessary momentum towards resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council security resolutions.

Reviewing the recent developments in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement. He stressed that the Afghan peace process should be pursued in all earnest.

Referring to the holding of Loya Jirga, he expressed the hope that a conducive environment would be created for the earliest convening of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Exchanging notes on the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign minister thanked Secretary Pompeo for the US support and assistance.

He also shared the encouraging results following the policy of 'smart lockdown' in Pakistan, which helped the government in gradual opening of the economy.

Secretary Pompeo, in a tweet, termed his conversation with Qureshi "productive", expressing his desire to advance the shared goals.

"Productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability," he said.

Pompeo said he "looked forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership".

