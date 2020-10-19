UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Allow TikTok After Its Management Assured To Remove “vulgar” Content

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:19 PM

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assured to remove “vulgar” content

The sources say TikTok management will block all accounts involved in spreading obscenity in the country, will moderate its app in accordance with the local laws and values.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) decided to unblock TikTok after its management assured Pakistan’s authorities to remove “vulgar” content from its app, the sources said on Monday

There were over 43 millions users of TikTok in Pakistan.

The sources said that PTA would allow users to have access to TikTok. However, a tweet by PTA confirmed its decision about the fate of Chinese app.

TikTok management, the sources said, had assured that they would follow the local laws and would respect the local values if allowed again to operate.

“All accounts involved in spreading obscenity will be blocked,” TikTok officials giving assurance to PTA was quoted by the sources.

They said that management of the app would follow the local laws.

PTA had banned TikTok for spreading immoral and indecent content in Pakistan, and had said that company was warned at least twice to moderate the content on the platform.

On Oct 9, PTA blocked TikTok for spreading “immoral” and “vulgar” content in the country.

PTA said that TikTok administration was given an ample opportunity to come up with the reply but the administration did not show any response.

TikTok got huge popularity in the country and many girls became TikTokers, especially the girls.

According to the PTA Spokesperson, TikTok was banned just because of the complaints of the citizens.

“We decided to ban this App only after receiving huge of complaints against it,” he had said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China Company From Million

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Tensions in Relations With PACE Over ..

3 minutes ago

Prominent Retired UK Judge Says Courts Should Have ..

3 minutes ago

Japan, Vietnam boost defence ties as South China S ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium again shutters bars and restaurants

3 minutes ago

One held for displaying weapon on social media

3 minutes ago

Govt increases prices of 253 items of medicine, so ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.