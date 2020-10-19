Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assured to remove “vulgar” content

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say TikTok management will block all accounts involved in spreading obscenity in the country, will moderate its app in accordance with the local laws and values.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) decided to unblock TikTok after its management assured Pakistan’s authorities to remove “vulgar” content from its app, the sources said on Monday

There were over 43 millions users of TikTok in Pakistan.

The sources said that PTA would allow users to have access to TikTok. However, a tweet by PTA confirmed its decision about the fate of Chinese app.

TikTok management, the sources said, had assured that they would follow the local laws and would respect the local values if allowed again to operate.

“All accounts involved in spreading obscenity will be blocked,” TikTok officials giving assurance to PTA was quoted by the sources.

They said that management of the app would follow the local laws.

PTA had banned TikTok for spreading immoral and indecent content in Pakistan, and had said that company was warned at least twice to moderate the content on the platform.

On Oct 9, PTA blocked TikTok for spreading “immoral” and “vulgar” content in the country.

PTA said that TikTok administration was given an ample opportunity to come up with the reply but the administration did not show any response.

TikTok got huge popularity in the country and many girls became TikTokers, especially the girls.

According to the PTA Spokesperson, TikTok was banned just because of the complaints of the citizens.

“We decided to ban this App only after receiving huge of complaints against it,” he had said.