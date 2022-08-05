UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Always Stand By Kashmiris' In Their Freedom Struggle: CAS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan to always stand by Kashmiris' in their freedom struggle: CAS

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday said Pakistan would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for legitimate freedom movement.

On the completion of three years of illegitimate revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), contriving demographic changes and continued military siege by India in gross violation of human rights, the Air Chief in his message has expressed his resolve to stand with brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their peaceful struggle against Indian oppression, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release said.

In his message, he said that for the sake of fairness, justice and human dignity, it was imperative that the international community should come forward with practical steps that would force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people.

"India must realize that martyrdom of each Kashmiri and destruction of each Kashmiri house would only further strengthen the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom from Indian occupation," the CAS said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

6 minutes ago
 realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Supe ..

Realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

14 minutes ago
 Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sul ..

Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilate ..

Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.