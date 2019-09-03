UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Approach All Int'l Fora To Force India End Curfew In Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:29 PM

Pakistan to approach all int'l fora to force India end curfew in Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Federal Cabinet Tuesday again strongly condemned the cruel steps of fascist, racist and extremist government of Modi government against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi lift a month long curfew from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet Tuesday again strongly condemned the cruel steps of fascist, racist and extremist government of Modi government against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi lift a month long curfew from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, flanked by Minister for Power Umar Ayub and Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, told newsmen that the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Parliament's initiative on Kashmir were outcome of the tireless diplomacy undertaken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and a clear proof of India's defeat on the issue.

The cabinet, she said, decided to continue observing solidarity with the hapless Kashmiris on every Friday to show the world that the Pakistani nation would not budge from supporting their cause till they got their right to self-determination.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also discussed the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). The prime minister, she said, expressed his displeasure over a campaign to malign the government, which had taken concrete steps to root out corruption and ensure merit in the country.

He directed that the media should be again given a briefing regrading the GIDC as unfortunately it had not properly highlighted the government's point of view.

