ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet Tuesday again strongly condemned the cruel steps of fascist, racist and extremist government of Modi government against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi lift a month long curfew from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, flanked by Minister for Power Umar Ayub and Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, told newsmen that the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Parliament's initiative on Kashmir were outcome of the tireless diplomacy undertaken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and a clear proof of India's defeat on the issue.

The cabinet, she said, decided to continue observing solidarity with the hapless Kashmiris on every Friday to show the world that the Pakistani nation would not budge from supporting their cause till they got their right to self-determination.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also discussed the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). The prime minister, she said, expressed his displeasure over a campaign to malign the government, which had taken concrete steps to root out corruption and ensure merit in the country.

He directed that the media should be again given a briefing regrading the GIDC as unfortunately it had not properly highlighted the government's point of view, she added.

The prime minister, she said, noted that at present hospital waste was not properly disposed of and directed that a national policy on its disposal should be prepared in consultation with the provinces.

Dr Firdous said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presented a proposal to set up information and learning centers at press clubs, which would help disseminate information at the grassroots level. This initiative would on the one hand facilitate the media persons and on the other it would provide an opportunity to the youth to get information at their doorstep.

The centres would play the role of e-libraries with free of cost provision of computers and Wi-Fi facilities, she added.

The special assistant said the cabinet was briefed on the issue of uniform curriculum for all the educational institutions and the education minister would give a detailed briefing to the media on Wednesday in that regard.

She said a high-powered committee was constituted to collect data of contract and daily wage employees of various government departments so that all of them could be regularized in due course of time.

She said a proposal for establishing a regulatory authority on the real estate sector was discussed and deferred to next meeting for further deliberation.

Dr Firdous said on the Islamic Calendar presented by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the prime minister directed the religious ministry to hold consultations with all the stakeholders for developing a consensus before it was taken up by the cabinet for approval.

As regards lay-offs by media houses, she said policies regarding the media and advertisements were being finalized, which would help protect the rights of media workers. A meeting of the prime minister with media house owners would be arranged soon to discuss the issue of media workers' retrenchment, she added.