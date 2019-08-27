UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Approach Every Forum Till Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:25 PM

Pakistan to approach every forum till resolution of Kashmir issue: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would go to every forum to ensure that Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were halted and the dispute was resolved in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the United Nations Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would go to every forum to ensure that Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were halted and the dispute was resolved in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's principled political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The foreign minister was talking to a five-member delegation of British parliamentarians led by Khalid Mahmood, and comprising Imran Hussain and Stephen Timms who called on him and discussed the current deteriorating human rights situation in IoJ&K. The delegation is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office in a press release said.

The foreign minister apprised the delegation of the illegal unilateral actions by India in IoJ&K and the ruthless military siege of the valley which continued consecutively for three weeks, without any respite, despite international condemnation and censure.

He emphasized that the nefarious attempts by India to alter the disputed status of IoJ&K was a clear violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir. India had severed all lines of communication cutting off millions of Kashmiris from the world, he added.

Qureshi said the international media and other reputable human rights organizations continued to report on night raids by Indian occupation forces, abduction of young boys, sexual assault of women, torture and lack of access to food and essential medicines.

The United Nations Security Council Consultation on Jammu & Kashmir dispute, which India frenetically tried to stop, was a testimony to the fact that it was an internationally recognized dispute, he added.

"Indian actions are a grave, destabilizing threat to the already volatile situation in South Asia and could have serious implications. The United Nations Security Council has a role to ensure peace and security in the region," the minister was quoted as saying.

Qureshi further said Pakistan had expressed its concerns to the international community about Indian diversionary tactics, including the escalation at the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary and the possibility of an Indian false flag operation.

The foreign minister stressed the efforts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora and said that every effort was critical in raising the issue of gross human rights violations in IoJ&K in the Europe and beyond.

He said that consistent efforts were required to sensitize the international community regarding the deplorable situation of human rights in IoJ&K.

The foreign minister lauded efforts of the British parliamentarians in highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The members of the UK parliamentary delegation recognized Pakistan's concerns regarding the latest developments in IoJ&K and said that the continued curfew as well as potentially serious human rights abuses not being reported due to the blanket media blackout deserved the attention of the international community.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office United Nations Condemnation Europe Visit Young Jammu United Kingdom Women Moral Media All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaig ..

15 seconds ago

General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of Chinese Centr ..

16 seconds ago

Punjab approves uplift schemes in PDWP forum

18 seconds ago

Amir Khan meets DG ISPR, visits LoC

21 seconds ago

Lebanon 'forcibly deported' nearly 2,500 Syrian re ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: US Open results

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.