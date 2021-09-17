UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Approach ICC After Canceling Cricket Series Of NZ With Pakistan: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said that Pakistan would approach International Cricket Council (ICC), for taking up the issue of canceling New Zealand cricket team tour to Pakistan.

The issue of canceling cricket series with Pakistan would also be discussed at the forum of diplomatic level, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan's security situation is much better than before, he said adding that we have organized an international level cricketing here because of peaceful atmosphere.

Pakistan had fought war on terror to maintain peace for the world nations, he stated.

Commenting on New Zealand team's decisions for not playing with Pakistan at the last moment, he said there was no threat received from any where. Replying to a question about security matters of the country, he said, "We have arranged a foolproof security for the cricket team of New Zealand."

