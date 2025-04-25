Open Menu

Pakistan To Approach Int’l Forums For Indus Water Treaty Issue Suspended By India: Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan will approach international forums and World Bank for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India. India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan will approach international forums and World Bank for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India. India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All legal strategy have been formulated to take the issue forward, he said.

To a question about political parties role, he said

all the political parties are united and behind the Pakistan Armed forces to tackle any misadventure being planned by India.

To another question, he said Pakistan has been facing terrorism since long and most affected region around the world.

He further said that climate change has badly hit this part of the region. We will address all challenges including terrorism with collective efforts, he stated.

Recent Stories

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

3 minutes ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

4 minutes ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

3 minutes ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

3 minutes ago
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

3 minutes ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss region ..

Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

2 minutes ago
 AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elim ..

AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta

37 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan