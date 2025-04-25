Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan will approach international forums and World Bank for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India. India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All legal strategy have been formulated to take the issue forward, he said.

To a question about political parties role, he said

all the political parties are united and behind the Pakistan Armed forces to tackle any misadventure being planned by India.

To another question, he said Pakistan has been facing terrorism since long and most affected region around the world.

He further said that climate change has badly hit this part of the region. We will address all challenges including terrorism with collective efforts, he stated.