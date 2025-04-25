- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik
Pakistan To Approach Int’l Forums For Indus Water Treaty Issue Suspended By India: Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 11:52 PM
State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan will approach international forums and World Bank for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India. India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan will approach international forums and World Bank for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India. India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel.
All legal strategy have been formulated to take the issue forward, he said.
To a question about political parties role, he said
all the political parties are united and behind the Pakistan Armed forces to tackle any misadventure being planned by India.
To another question, he said Pakistan has been facing terrorism since long and most affected region around the world.
He further said that climate change has badly hit this part of the region. We will address all challenges including terrorism with collective efforts, he stated.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik2 minutes ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments3 minutes ago
-
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations4 minutes ago
-
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project3 minutes ago
-
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta37 minutes ago
-
Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days38 minutes ago
-
Inter-University drama festival concluded38 minutes ago
-
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tomorrow50 minutes ago