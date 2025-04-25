- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..
Pakistan To Approach WB For Suspending Indus Waters Treaty By India: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:16 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach world bank (WB), for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach world bank (WB), for
suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India.
It is an agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1960 and India cannot take the unilateral decision regarding the treaty, he said in an interview with BBC.
In reply to a question about Pakistan military preparedness for dealing any misadventure, he said, we are already prepared for dealing any eventuality.
About escalation of tension if India halts water flowing towards Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir, he said that stoppage
of water by India could escalate tension. No one could deprive water rights of Pakistan, he said.
To a question about infiltration of any terrorist elements from this region to India, he said, it is impossible because
hundreds of thousands of army men are present on both side of the line of control.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431
Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..
Fake SHO, tout arrested
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed
Truck crashes into building, two killed
Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case4 minutes ago
-
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salm ..1 minute ago
-
Fake SHO, tout arrested2 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 days5 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed5 minutes ago
-
Truck crashes into building, two killed5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at Motorway: 43 outlets inspected, substandard Items discarded2 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates Usman Wazir on stunning victory over ..2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets2 hours ago