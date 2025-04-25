Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach world bank (WB), for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India

suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India.

It is an agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1960 and India cannot take the unilateral decision regarding the treaty, he said in an interview with BBC.

In reply to a question about Pakistan military preparedness for dealing any misadventure, he said, we are already prepared for dealing any eventuality.

About escalation of tension if India halts water flowing towards Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir, he said that stoppage

of water by India could escalate tension. No one could deprive water rights of Pakistan, he said.

To a question about infiltration of any terrorist elements from this region to India, he said, it is impossible because

hundreds of thousands of army men are present on both side of the line of control.