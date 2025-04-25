Open Menu

Pakistan To Approach WB For Suspending Indus Waters Treaty By India: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:16 PM

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach world bank (WB), for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach world bank (WB), for

suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India.

It is an agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1960 and India cannot take the unilateral decision regarding the treaty, he said in an interview with BBC.

In reply to a question about Pakistan military preparedness for dealing any misadventure, he said, we are already prepared for dealing any eventuality.

About escalation of tension if India halts water flowing towards Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir, he said that stoppage

of water by India could escalate tension. No one could deprive water rights of Pakistan, he said.

To a question about infiltration of any terrorist elements from this region to India, he said, it is impossible because

hundreds of thousands of army men are present on both side of the line of control.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in v ..

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

4 minutes ago
 WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Isra ..

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

1 minute ago
 KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2 ..

KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431

1 minute ago
 Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential thre ..

Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Queue management system to ease patient flow at Ji ..

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..

1 minute ago
Fake SHO, tout arrested

Fake SHO, tout arrested

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices fo ..

Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..

5 minutes ago
 Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; ..

Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed

5 minutes ago
 Truck crashes into building, two killed

Truck crashes into building, two killed

5 minutes ago
 Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: ..

Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor vows stronger public representation, f ..

KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan