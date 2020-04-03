Pakistan to attain 900,000 testing capacity for coronavirus in next two weeks: Dr Nausheen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday claimed that Pakistan would attain 900,000 testing capacity for coronavirus, which has threatened and killed thousands of lives in many countries.

Talking to a private news channel programme, she said 14 laboratories were functioning in different parts of the country to diagnose patients with the virus. We are going to enhance these labs capacity to 32 in next few weeks, she revealed.

Dr Nausheen Hamid said that federal government was providing assistance to all provinces on equality basis and there was no impasse being observed anywhere in the country.

To a question about funds facility for acquiring equipment and other essential items relating to testingcoronavirus, she said that World Bank had released an mount of $10 million in shape of non-development funds, adding that the Center, in order to keep the balance with other provinces, was also extending support to Sindh government for improving the testing capacity number for coronavirus.