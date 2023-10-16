Open Menu

Pakistan To Attend OIC's Emergency Meeting On Gaza Situation On Oct 18: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Pakistan to attend OIC's emergency meeting on Gaza situation on Oct 18: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza and stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza and stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

"Pakistan calls for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza," he wrote on social media platform X.

The prime minister said Pakistan was closely coordinating with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza.

He said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani would attend the emergency meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on October 18 and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate, Saudi Arabia.

He said Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza was against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law.

"The breakout of violence needs to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people," he said.

He urged the UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Social Media Gaza Jeddah Saudi Arabia October National University All OIC

Recent Stories

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 237 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 237 points

5 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments launches Aani instant payment p ..

Al Etihad Payments launches Aani instant payment platform for digital transactio ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE invests AED132.5bn in renewable energy project ..

UAE invests AED132.5bn in renewable energy projects in 2022: Chairman of ADDED

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Emirates Steel Arkan ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Emirates Steel Arkan partner to transport raw lime ..

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

5 minutes ago
 World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Investment in digital banking, FinTech, AgriTech b ..

Investment in digital banking, FinTech, AgriTech beneficial for global investors ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable foo ..

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

2 hours ago
 DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative t ..

DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative to upskill developing communiti ..

2 hours ago
 Dacoits involved in bank robberies arrested

Dacoits involved in bank robberies arrested

5 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan