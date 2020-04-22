UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Be 100 Pc Clean From COVID-19 Soon, Says Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:54 PM

Pakistan to be 100 pc clean from COVID-19 soon, says Yasmin Rashid

Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government is committed and Pakistan will be 100 percent clean from COVID-19 soon

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government is committed and Pakistan will be 100 percent clean from COVID-19 soon.

She said that opposition should play its positive role instead of criticising on government for interest of the country and masses during this testing time.

Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed these views during visit to Quarantine centre Rajanpur on Wednesday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan have won the hearts of nation by ensuring arrangements and resources through comprehensive strategy and whole world also acknowledging it.

She said that they were striving to conduct over 10, 000 tests regarding Covid-19 on daily basis across the province.

Provincial minister said that they were trying their best to control on Covid-19 and added that corona confirmed patients were getting recovered from various hospitals of Punjab on daily basis.

Masses was being appealed various times to strictly implement on preventive measures to avert from COVID-19, she added.

She informed that 85 corona suspect patients were admitted at Quarantine centre Rajanpur from which 60 patients went to their homes after recovery.

She said that Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak personally monitoring the treatment and facilities to corona affected patients.

She hailed the district administration Rajanpur over better arrangements for treatment of corona patients.

She said that the morale of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was high who treating corona patients adding that they were doing their duties in a good way on frontline.

She said that we should not get feared from COVID-19 rather we will have to win against it by adopting preventive measures.

Dr Yasmin said that whole world was fighting against Covid-19 and those countries won who adopted precautionary measures.

Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak discussed with Health minister about health facilities in hospitals of the district.

Health minister assured provision of 100 percent facilities at hospitals and up gradation.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali, DPO Ahsan Saifullah and others were present.

APP /ahj-sak1410 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab Visit Rajanpur From Government Best Yasmin Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan provides further incentives ..

2 minutes ago

Strategy in-making to balance trade activities alo ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. decides to provide Rs. 9000 to unemployed da ..

2 minutes ago

13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyder ..

2 minutes ago

Two-day int'l conference concluded in Sargodha Uni ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.