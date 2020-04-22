Pakistan to be 100 pc clean from COVID-19 soon, says Yasmin Rashid

Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government is committed and Pakistan will be 100 percent clean from COVID-19 soon

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government is committed and Pakistan will be 100 percent clean from COVID-19 soon.

She said that opposition should play its positive role instead of criticising on government for interest of the country and masses during this testing time.

Provincial minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed these views during visit to Quarantine centre Rajanpur on Wednesday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan have won the hearts of nation by ensuring arrangements and resources through comprehensive strategy and whole world also acknowledging it.

She said that they were striving to conduct over 10, 000 tests regarding Covid-19 on daily basis across the province.

Provincial minister said that they were trying their best to control on Covid-19 and added that corona confirmed patients were getting recovered from various hospitals of Punjab on daily basis.

Masses was being appealed various times to strictly implement on preventive measures to avert from COVID-19, she added.

She informed that 85 corona suspect patients were admitted at Quarantine centre Rajanpur from which 60 patients went to their homes after recovery.

She said that Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak personally monitoring the treatment and facilities to corona affected patients.

She hailed the district administration Rajanpur over better arrangements for treatment of corona patients.

She said that the morale of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was high who treating corona patients adding that they were doing their duties in a good way on frontline.

She said that we should not get feared from COVID-19 rather we will have to win against it by adopting preventive measures.

Dr Yasmin said that whole world was fighting against Covid-19 and those countries won who adopted precautionary measures.

Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak discussed with Health minister about health facilities in hospitals of the district.

Health minister assured provision of 100 percent facilities at hospitals and up gradation.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali, DPO Ahsan Saifullah and others were present.

APP /ahj-sak1410 hrs