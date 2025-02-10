Pakistan To Be Among Top 10 Economies By 2047: Ahsan Iqbal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal
administered an oath to first-year MBBS students at the King Edward Medical
University (KEMU) during its prestigious White Coat Ceremony.
Addressing newly-admitted students at the King Edward Medical University here
on Monday, he congratulated the medical students, emphasised that their journey
had just begun.
He stressed that becoming a distinguished doctor requires a decade of rigorous study,
with 2025 marking their beginning and 2035 their culmination as experts in their fields.
He remarked that a doctor's behavior plays a crucial role in a patient's recovery, beyond just
medicine. He reminded students that their success is the result of their hardwork and their parents'
prayers, urging them to become a valuable asset to the nation.
In his address, the minister shared a deeply personal experience, recalling the assassination
attempt on him in 2018 and how KEMU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, played a crucial
role in his treatment. He highlighted the sacred bond between a doctor and their white coat,
comparing it to the relationship between a soul and a body.
He proudly noted that Pakistan is the 7th atomic power in the world but pointed out economic
disparities when compared to other nations.
Ahsan Iqbal recalled that in 1969, Pakistan’s revenue stood at $200 million, equal to that
of Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea at the time. However, these nations had since achieved
remarkable economic growth, which he attributed to strategic policies, investment in innovation
and long-term planning factors.
He mentioned that when the government took charge, Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy,
but despite political challenges, they put the country back on track. Inflation has now decreased,
the stock market is booming, and foreign investments are returning, signaling Pakistan’s readiness
for another economic take off under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.
The minister announced the launch of 'Uraan Pakistan’, a three-year healthcare programme aimed
at addressing health challenges. Under this initiative, Rs 67 billion has been allocated for Zero-Hepatitis
and diabetes treatment and Rs 8 billion has been designated for providing heart stents in the
upcoming budget.
He emphasised that research and technology must drive Pakistan’s medical advancements,
urging students and professionals to focus on contributions to the field. The world recognises
Pakistanis as a hardworking and intelligent nation and he envisions Pakistan reaching a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and becoming one of the world's top 10 economic powers
by 2047, Ahsan Iqbal added.
During the event, Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmood Ayyaz extended his heartfelt appreciation to Ahsan
Iqbal for his development initiatives in Narowal. He commended the minister’s visionary leadership
in transforming the region through infrastructure improvements, economic growth, and enhanced
public services.
The ceremony concluded with Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmood Ayyaz presenting a souvenir to
the minister as a token of appreciation.
The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Naeem, Registrar Dr Muhammad Imran,
along with faculty members, students and their parents.
