UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Be Bridge-builder Now, Not Ally In Any Foreign War: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:07 AM

Pakistan to be bridge-builder now, not ally in any foreign war: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan would no more join any alliance for any other country's war rather play the role of a "reconciliator or bridge-builder".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan would no more join any alliance for any other country's war rather play the role of a "reconciliator or bridge-builder".

"Pakistan has learned lessons from its foreign policy of last four decades and we will not fight someone else's war," the prime minister said addressing the concluding session of Margalla Dialogue 2019 held here on 'Peace and development in South Asia, middle East and Central Asia (SAMECA)'.

The two-day dialogue organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) gathered security and political experts from 13 countries to discuss scenario of current challenges in the region.

During the four sessions, the experts deliberated on different regional and current issues including Kashmir issue, Afghan conflict, Middle East situation, Pakistan's role in geopolitical situation, cyber security, climate change and water security.

The prime minister recalled that Pakistan suffered immensely being front line state during 1980's Afghan Jihad and the American war on terror following the 9/11 incident.

He said though the foreign funding flowed into Pakistan during wars, however the cost paid in shape of disaster in society was much higher.

"The impact on society is yet to analyze the gravity of negativity that these wars inflicted upon Pakistan," he said.

"For this reason, we have now decided to play role of bridge-builders and reconciliators," he added.

About foreign policy of two major world powers, the prime minister said China's focus on infrastructure development had a superior standing as compared to the United States which spent trillions of Dollars on wars against other countries.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was heading towards path of progress by taking corrective measures including introducing ease-of-doing business mechanism, and promotion of tourism and sports in the country.

He said Pakistan was making continuous efforts to restore peace in neighbourhood including promotion of Afghan peace process and also through reconciliatory efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iran to ease the conflict.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Sports Business Iran Jihad Water China Progress Alliance Superior United States Saudi Arabia Middle East 2019 From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

40 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

55 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

53 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

53 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

54 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.