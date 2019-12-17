Pakistan to be declared polio-free country in coming years, Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is remained committed for Polio free country soon where government was taking all possible measures on emergency basis.

Talking to ptv news regarding ongoing 5-day Polio drive in the country, he urged public to joint hands with government to give polio free future.

He said Pakistan will soon be declared as a polio-free country because of the continues and committed efforts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan.

He, however, added that with the government efforts private sector, religious scholars, media and parents should also play their positive role for rehabilitation of polio infestedchildren.

Dr Zafar Mirza also expressed confidence that together as a society we can defeat this disease and secure the future of our children from the perils and the disabilities caused by Polio.