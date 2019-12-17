UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Be Declared Polio-free Country In Coming Years, Dr Zafar Mirza

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan to be declared polio-free country in coming years, Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is remained committed for Polio free country soon where government was taking all possible measures on emergency basis.

Talking to ptv news regarding ongoing 5-day Polio drive in the country, he urged public to joint hands with government to give polio free future.

He said Pakistan will soon be declared as a polio-free country because of the continues and committed efforts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan.

He, however, added that with the government efforts private sector, religious scholars, media and parents should also play their positive role for rehabilitation of polio infestedchildren.

Dr Zafar Mirza also expressed confidence that together as a society we can defeat this disease and secure the future of our children from the perils and the disabilities caused by Polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Polio Media All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

11 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.