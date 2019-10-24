UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Be Included Among Top Investment Destinations By 2020's End: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:31 PM

Pakistan to be included among top investment destinations by 2020's end: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressing satisfaction over the improved World Bank rating of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) by 28 notches said Pakistan by the end of 2020 would become one of the top places for investment.

"Another of our manifesto commitments fulfilled, this time on Ease Of Doing Business.

Pakistan achieves biggest improvement in its history in World Bank's EODB rankings," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said over last decade Pakistan's ranking had slipped more than 50 places and now had improved 28 places, from 136 to 108.

"I want to congratulate all the people in our government who worked hard to make this happen," he said, however stressed that there was still a long way to go.

More Stories From Pakistan

