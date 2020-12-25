Pakistan to be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Ijaz Shah on Friday said that Pakistan would be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and minorities enjoying equal rights in the country would be facilitated.

In his message in connection with Quaid birth anniversary and Christmas, the minister said that Pakistan would be made as developed state and all challenges being faced by the country to be countered successfully.

He said that sectarianism and extremism would be rooted out and all of the problems would be resolved through unity as well as national harmony among the people.

Ijaz Shah said that each citizen had equal rights in Pakistan and will emerge as successful nation in the world.

He also renewed commitment to make all possible efforts to get rid of the drugs menace and to counter all external and internal challenges with unity and boldness.