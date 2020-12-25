UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Be Made Progressive Country As Per Vision Of Quaid-e-Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan to be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Ijaz Shah on Friday said that Pakistan would be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and minorities enjoying equal rights in the country would be facilitated.

In his message in connection with Quaid birth anniversary and Christmas, the minister said that Pakistan would be made as developed state and all challenges being faced by the country to be countered successfully.

He said that sectarianism and extremism would be rooted out and all of the problems would be resolved through unity as well as national harmony among the people.

Ijaz Shah said that each citizen had equal rights in Pakistan and will emerge as successful nation in the world.

He also renewed commitment to make all possible efforts to get rid of the drugs menace and to counter all external and internal challenges with unity and boldness.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Drugs Muhammad Ali Jinnah All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

13 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

18 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

13 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

13 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

35 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.