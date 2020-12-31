UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Be More Prosperous, Developed In 2021: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on the start of New Year and expressed the hope that the country would be more prosperous, developed and strong in 2021.

In his message, the CM expressed his resolve that 2021 would be the year of fulfilling the promises, made with the people.

"We should also review our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year," he added.

"The commitment of the government is stronger than the challenges and year 2021 would prove a ray of hope for the nation," he added.

The CM said that every effort would be made to transform Pakistan into a real welfare state, while learning from the past mistakes.

"We make a strong commitment for providing equal opportunities while bridging the gap between the poor and the rich," he added.

The economy would touch new heights in 2021, as the journey of development would be accelerated in the upcoming year and the struggle for a new Pakistan would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stressed.

Regrettably, the opposition tried to impede the wheel of development in 2020 but the people totally rejected the negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the CM said adding that the PDM should also contribute to the country in 2021 rather than doing politics of chaos and anarchy.

