Defense Minister Pervez Khattak says Pakistan would be out of the Financial Action Task Force's gray list soon due to better foreign and internal policies of the government

Speaking during inauguration of development schemes in Nowshera, he said the present government is endeavouring to get the country out of huge financial debts.Pervez Khattak said the government is particularly focusing on inflation, unemployment and poverty alleviation.He said provision of health, education and other basic facilities to the poor people would be ensured in the coming fiscal year.NNR/Khokhar--------------------------6 persons burnt to death in LPG blastQuetta, February 24(Online): 6 persons were burnt to death in a liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) blast near west by-pass in Quetta Baluchistan on Monday.

According to rescue sources that blast occurred in the midnight when LPG was being loaded.

The rescue teams and law enforcement department rushed to spot.Provincial Interior Minister Zia Ullah Lango while taking notice summoned report of the incident.3 dead bodies of the perished persons were shifted to BMD hospital while rescue teams were facing difficulties due to darkness therefore they conducted relief activities in the morning.