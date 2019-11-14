Pakistan to be part of new Saudi foreign manpower program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia was introducing a new skilled foreign manpower program that will include Pakistan, a senior official at the Saudi labor ministry said.

Nayef Al-Omair, head of the vocational examination program at the Saudi Ministry of Labor, said in Riyadh that the ministry was categorizing the tasks and the structure of some professions for visa-issuing purposes.

Under the new policy, visas would be issued only after skill tests and the previous system would be gradually phased out, Arab news reported.

The new scheme would be optional for one year starting December 2019 after which it would become compulsory, Al-Omair said.

Eventually, the program will cover seven countries, including the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Workers belonging to these states constitute 95 percent of professional manpower in the Kingdom's local market.

Saudi Arabia is home to around 2.6 million Pakistani expats those have been a vital source of foreign remittances.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said in an interview earlier this month that Saudi Arabia had agreed to increase the share of the Pakistani labor force in the multi-billion Dollar New Taif City development.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formed working groups to develop procedures for this transfer of manpower. Pakistani groups will visit the Kingdom in the coming months to finalize arrangements.