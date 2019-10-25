Pakistan to be polio-free soon, believes Dr Yasmin

An awareness walk was held from DG Health Services Office to Punjab Assembly in connection with World Polio Day observance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was held from DG Health Services Office to Punjab Assembly in connection with World Polio Day observance.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing the participants, expressed his optimism that Punjab as well as entire Pakistan would become polio-free soon.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Chief Executive Health Lahore Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani, Project Director Dr Shahnaz, Dr Yadullah, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Aqeel and other officers as well as employees of the Health Department participated in the walk.

Dr Yasmin said that the basic purpose of the walk was to educate general public about polio prevention. She said, "Administering timely vaccine is the only way to protect our future generation from this disease.

" Anti-polio campaign was being carried out successfully throughout the province with the collaboration of WHO. A comprehensive anti-polio campaign had already been launched across the province to eradicate polio, she added.

She said that administering polio vaccine under EPI programme at least three to four times to children of five months old was utmost necessary.

Polio teams besides creating awareness among masses went door to door for administering polio vaccine to the children under five years of age, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also appreciated DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir and his team for holding such successful awareness walks on important world polio day.