Pakistan To Be Polio Free Soon: Dr. Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan to be polio free soon: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was held from DG Health Services Office to Punjab Assembly in order to observe World Polio Day here on Thursday.

Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid led the walk. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, Director General Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Chief Executive Health Lahore Dr. Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani, Project Director Dr. Shahnaz, Dr. Yadullah, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Aqeel, other officers as well as employees of Health Department participated in the walk.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid while addressing the participants said that the basic purpose of that walk was to educate general public regarding polio.

Pakistan would be made a polio free country, she said, adding, "Administering timely vaccine is the only way to protect our future generation from this disease.

" Anti-polio campaign was being carried out successfully throughout the province with the collaboration of WHO. A Comprehensive anti-polio campaign had already been launched across the province to eradicate polio, she added.

She said that administering polio vaccine under EPI Programme at least three to four times to children of five months old was utmost necessary.

Polio teams besides creating awareness among masses went door to door for administering polio vaccine to the children less than age of five years, she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also appreciated DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir and his team for holding such successful awareness walks on important world polio day.

