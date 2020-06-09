UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Be Self-sufficient In Manufacturing Ventilators Soon: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the country would be self-sufficient in manufacturing ventilators soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many universities were conducting research to produce ventilators as within a week testing kits had been made in the country to diagnose the coronavirus patients.

The minister said the scientists had made testing kits for AIDs in four years in past.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear policy and strategy towards the deadly virus that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be followed by maintaining social distancing and taking other precautionary measures as complete lockdown in countries like Pakistan was not solution of the pandemic.

He said the government was giving priority to economy, because complete lockdown could have serious implications and adverse effect on the economy.

Fawad Hussain lauded the role of the government and media in informing people to follow the SOPs, and stay at homes.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had showed dismay over petroleum products' shortage and directed the concerned to resolve the issue amicably.

