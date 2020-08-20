UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Become Great Welfare State Under PM's Leadership: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:11 PM

Pakistan to become great welfare state under PM's leadership: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would become a great welfare state as per the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would become a great welfare state as per the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) here. He spent a lot of time with the children lodged there.

During his visit, he inspected the Kitchen, digitization cell and several halls in detail and reviewed the arrangements made for the children regarding coronavirus protection.

He expressed satisfaction over it while CP&WB Chairperson Sara Ahmed briefed about childcare, education and health.

She said that all measures were being ensured considering the worst situation of COVID-19 and special lectures were being given to the children in this regard.

The minister said that it was great to spend time with the children while the Punjab government was providing the best facilities to the children residingin the Bureau.

He further said that he was happy to see children as the future of Pakistan.

