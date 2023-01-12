Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday said that Pakistan would become the hub of regional connectivity through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

Talking to a private television channel, he said that people of this region should avail benefit of CPEC projects being carried out in different parts of the country.

The CPEC, he said would change the fate of South Asian region after completion. Pakistan, he said has great importance for the international community due to Kashmir, nuclear power, and deep friendship ties with China.

Commenting on the role of Muslim world, he said that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan would play a vital role for the entire Ummah.

To a question about slow pace of CPEC, he said the concerned department should take special security measures to address issues being faced by the people of Balochistan.