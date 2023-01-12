UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Become Hub For Regional Connectivity Through CPEC: Mushahid

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday said that Pakistan would become the hub of regional connectivity through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that people of this region should avail benefit of CPEC projects being carried out in different parts of the country.

The CPEC, he said would change the fate of South Asian region after completion. Pakistan, he said has great importance for the international community due to Kashmir, nuclear power, and deep friendship ties with China.

Commenting on the role of Muslim world, he said that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan would play a vital role for the entire Ummah.

To a question about slow pace of CPEC, he said the concerned department should take special security measures to address issues being faced by the people of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Iran Turkey China Nuclear Mushahid Hussain Syed CPEC Saudi Arabia Hub Muslim TV Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

8 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

8 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

9 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.