Pakistan to become 'voice of innocent Kashmiris': Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan would become the 'voice of innocent Kashmiris' by forcefully raising the issue at every forum.

"Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris," the prime minister said in a meeting with renowned Kashmiri activist Tony Ashai here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with security forces indulging in severe oppression and barbarity against innocent civilians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the international community to realize the anti-Muslim agenda of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, terming it a threat to regional peace.

"The RSS and Hindutva ideology is an attempt to erase the identity of millions of Muslims, residing in India," he said.

Tony Ashai thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising the issue of Kashmir at international level including the United Nations.

Ashai apprised the prime minister of his efforts to update the American Senators and Congress members about Kashmir's humanitarian crisis.

An architect by profession, based in California and being a Kashmiri, Tony Ashai has been a strong advocate of Kashmiris' rights.