UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Become 'voice Of Innocent Kashmiris': Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:28 PM

Pakistan to become 'voice of innocent Kashmiris': Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan would become the 'voice of innocent Kashmiris' by forcefully raising the issue at every forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan would become the 'voice of innocent Kashmiris' by forcefully raising the issue at every forum.

"Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris," the prime minister said in a meeting with renowned Kashmiri activist Tony Ashai here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with security forces indulging in severe oppression and barbarity against innocent civilians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the international community to realize the anti-Muslim agenda of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, terming it a threat to regional peace.

"The RSS and Hindutva ideology is an attempt to erase the identity of millions of Muslims, residing in India," he said.

Tony Ashai thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising the issue of Kashmir at international level including the United Nations.

Ashai apprised the prime minister of his efforts to update the American Senators and Congress members about Kashmir's humanitarian crisis.

An architect by profession, based in California and being a Kashmiri, Tony Ashai has been a strong advocate of Kashmiris' rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu Congress Moral Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Australia push for Test series washout against New ..

8 seconds ago

St.Petersburg Terror Attack Prevention Proves Effi ..

11 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Dacoits nabbed in Faisalabad

13 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

14 seconds ago

UNICEF Records Over 170,000 Children's Rights Viol ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.