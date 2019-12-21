UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Befittingly Respond To Any Indian False Flag Operation: Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan to befittingly respond to any Indian false flag operation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned the international community of a befitting response to any Indian false flag operation aimed at diverting attention from its domestic chaos and to whip up war hysteria to mobilize the Hindu nationalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned the international community of a befitting response to any Indian false flag operation aimed at diverting attention from its domestic chaos and to whip up war hysteria to mobilize the Hindu nationalism.

"I have been warning the international community of this for some time and am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilize Hindu nationalism, Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response," he said in a series of tweets.

He said over the last five years of Modi's government, India had been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.

Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement, he observed.

At the same time, he said the siege by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued and a bloodbath could be expected when it was lifted.

"As these protests are increasing, threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing. Indian Army Chief's statement adds to our concerns of a false flag operation," the Prime Minister remarked.

