Pakistan to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown on Saturday - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Pakistani authorities will gradually lift the quarantine measures to curb COVID-19 starting on Saturday, the Samaa tv network reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his speech after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, Khan said the decision was motivated by the fact that many people are facing multiple difficulties, and the country cannot continue with this regime of isolation.

Islamabad has decided to reopen all construction-related industries, as well as steel and aluminum plants. Markets will be open 5 days a week until 5 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

Pakistan has confirmed 24,015 cases, with the death toll at 564, according to the Health Ministry.