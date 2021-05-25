UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Benefit From China's Experience In Poverty Alleviation: Dr Shahzad

Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem here on Tuesday said that Pakistan will benefit from China's experience to ensure poverty alleviation in the country.

During the meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Dr. Shahzad said the strategy and tactics of the brotherly country China in overcoming poverty is very commendable. He further said that economic cooperation between the two countries can be further enhanced and improved. China's investment in Pakistan will lead to development and prosperity, he expressed.

Dr. Shahzad congratulated the Chinese leadership, the government and the people on 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations and said, the people of Pakistan are proud of Pak-China time tested friendship which has proven its worth in worst of times.

He said that both the countries support each other on core issues at different international forums. Pakistan has always maintained a relationship of love and friendship with China. Pak-China relations are perfect example of successful strategic partnership for mutual benefit, he said.

The Chinese Ambassador said that together with Pakistan, "We will bring development and prosperity in both the countries." China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) will turn out to be the real engine of growth for Pakistani economy and will be a driving force behind development of the country, he added.

Dr Shahzad thanked China for its help during the Covid-19 pandemic. Timely supply of corona vaccines by China has saved thousands of precious lives, he said.

