PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2ns, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned on Wednesday that Pakistan would break into three pieces if the establishment does not "take the right decision".

Imran Khan said Pakistan might move towards default if right decisions are not taken.

He expressed these words during interview to a local private tv channel on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister said, "The real problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he said.

He warned that the country would default once country is destroyed and the international world would demand Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

He revealed, " An Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,". Imran Khan, however, did not disclose whom he was pressurizing.

The PTI Chairman claimed that the coalition government would please the United States "in all ways".

He argued that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel "happy".

He categorically said, ""Their (government) plan is not to make Pakistan strong[...] when I was ousted, there were celebrations in India like Shehbaz Sharif was an Indian [who came into power],".

The former PM said that India did not like him in power as he wanted an independent foreign policy.

"So when you want an independent foreign policy, you have to say no sometimes."

The former prime minister assured that he will march again towards Islamabad, but noted that his protest rally was dependent on the top court's decision.

He reiterated his demand to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for a probe into the alleged threat letter that his government received from the United States — which he claims mentioned ousting his party from power.