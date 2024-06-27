Pakistan To Bring Counter-resolution In Response To US On General Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:11 PM
Ishaq Dar has disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced the drafting of a resolution in response to a recent American resolution concerning Pakistan’s general elections.
During his address in the National Assembly, Dar disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution. He mentioned that a draft has been prepared and will be shared publicly.
The Defense Minister noted, “It’s an election year in the US, and the PTI has influenced the passing of a resolution against Pakistan.” He stated that Pakistan has outrightly rejected the American resolution, with the Foreign Office issuing an immediate rebuttal, labeling the US Congress’s resolution as unfounded.
Dar highlighted Pakistan’s clear stance on the Gaza situation, noting that Pakistan has explicitly condemned Israel, a stance he claims no other country has taken with such boldness.
He assured that Pakistan will continue to advocate strongly for issues such as Kashmir and Gaza on the international stage.
This announcement followed the US House of Representatives passing a non-binding resolution, with a vote of 368 to 7, calling for an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections.
Responding to the American resolution, Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged the resolution but noted that its timing and context do not reflect the current positive state of bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt conducting first school census to introduce skill based programme: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 50 bln disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme1 hour ago
-
Top wheat producers get cash prizes2 hours ago
-
Youth drowned in canal2 hours ago
-
'Practice of drinking unsafe summer juices from roadside can lead to serious health risks to citizen ..2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 344 kg drugs in four operations2 hours ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations2 hours ago
-
Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan3 hours ago
-
Drive against power theft continues in Mardan3 hours ago
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon4 hours ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango4 hours ago
-
89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized14 hours ago