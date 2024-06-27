Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ishaq Dar has disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced the drafting of a resolution in response to a recent American resolution concerning Pakistan’s general elections.

During his address in the National Assembly, Dar disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution. He mentioned that a draft has been prepared and will be shared publicly.

The Defense Minister noted, “It’s an election year in the US, and the PTI has influenced the passing of a resolution against Pakistan.” He stated that Pakistan has outrightly rejected the American resolution, with the Foreign Office issuing an immediate rebuttal, labeling the US Congress’s resolution as unfounded.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s clear stance on the Gaza situation, noting that Pakistan has explicitly condemned Israel, a stance he claims no other country has taken with such boldness.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to advocate strongly for issues such as Kashmir and Gaza on the international stage.

This announcement followed the US House of Representatives passing a non-binding resolution, with a vote of 368 to 7, calling for an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections.

Responding to the American resolution, Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged the resolution but noted that its timing and context do not reflect the current positive state of bilateral relations.