Open Menu

Pakistan To Bring Counter-resolution In Response To US On General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:11 PM

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

Ishaq Dar has disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced the drafting of a resolution in response to a recent American resolution concerning Pakistan’s general elections.

During his address in the National Assembly, Dar disclosed plans to present a counter-resolution. He mentioned that a draft has been prepared and will be shared publicly.

The Defense Minister noted, “It’s an election year in the US, and the PTI has influenced the passing of a resolution against Pakistan.” He stated that Pakistan has outrightly rejected the American resolution, with the Foreign Office issuing an immediate rebuttal, labeling the US Congress’s resolution as unfounded.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s clear stance on the Gaza situation, noting that Pakistan has explicitly condemned Israel, a stance he claims no other country has taken with such boldness.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to advocate strongly for issues such as Kashmir and Gaza on the international stage.

This announcement followed the US House of Representatives passing a non-binding resolution, with a vote of 368 to 7, calling for an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections.

Responding to the American resolution, Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged the resolution but noted that its timing and context do not reflect the current positive state of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Foreign Office Israel Vote Ishaq Dar Gaza February

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

26 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

14 hours ago
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

14 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

14 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan