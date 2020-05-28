Pakistan to build low-cost ventilator, testing kits to save Covid-19 patients: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that that the local companies across the country are now able to produce medical supplies, including thousands of sanitizers, testing kits and ventilators, as part of Country's battle to increase desperately needed equipment in the fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that that the local companies across the country are now able to produce medical supplies, including thousands of sanitizers, testing kits and ventilators, as part of Country's battle to increase desperately needed equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad assured that there would not be any further shortage of sanitizers in the country as hand sanitizer by PCSIR (Ministry of S&T) WHO approved standards is now available on mass level.

He Hoped that local engineers would succeed in making low-cost ventilator to fight COVID-19: He said Science ministry is improving its efficiency of health services by embracing advances in technology and investing more resources.

Ministry is committed for adopting new ideas and availing of similar experiences to establish their own response strategy, based on accumulated lessons and information, and will hopefully overcome this corona-virus crisis with greater strength and determination." He further explained that country had made these hand sanitizers as per World Health Organization standards and their cost is Rs 350 per 250ml bottle.

"NUST has also made a testing kit for corona-virus so we are trying to get its commercial production started in the next few days and cost of these kits will be then reduced to Rs 800-1,000. Right now, private testing costs about Rs 8,000 so it will be cut down manifold. This will be a huge breakthrough," The Government of Pakistan is building a secure, domestic supply of needed items to protect frontline health workers as they fight this global pandemic, he added.

Pakistan's hidden potential to produce local ventilators, PPEs and masks in large numbers was highlighted at times when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 crisis, he highlighted.

"Pakistan did not manufacture ventilators or testing kits in the past, but now we will be able to start manufacturing ventilators and testing kits locally thanks to efforts of our young engineers", he said.

He appreciated that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has completed legal procedures on a war footing and we are in the final stage to produce local ventilators." Chaudhry said.

These innovations need to be encouraged even after the pandemic and coronavirus pandemic has presented an opportunity fo our local manufacturers to show what they can do, he said.

The minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic had presented a challenge to our local manufacture and "our engineers accepted that challenge and they have start manufacturing these items shortly".

He said he is hopeful a Covid-19 vaccine would be available soon and Pakistan is working with china on developing a vaccine for corona-virus.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was handling the "top priority project" to overcome the shortage of ventilators in the country and today we will held a meeting in this regard as well, he informed.

The minister said there was an urgent need to locally manufacture ventilators due to the rising number of corona-virus patients worldwide that had made the import of the new equipment a difficult task.

Chaudhry added that Pakistan was also doing its research and studies related to corona-virus patients where we will identify the patients' gender and age.

This study will give us a clearer picture of the true magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country by telling us how many people in different communities have been infected without knowing it, because they had a very mild, undocumented illness or did not access testing while they were sick," he added.

These crucial data will help us measure the impact of our public health efforts now and guide our COVID-19 response moving forward, he said.

Replying a question , he answered that he was in self-isolate for five days after his recent trip to Canada and US and he tested negative and during his isolation time he spent his quality time with reading books.