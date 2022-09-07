(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :International Literacy Day will be celebrated worldwide including Pakistan on August 08, 2022 under the theme "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces".

On International Literacy Day, UNESCO will raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our own local communities as well as globally.

The Day will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

At the global level, a two-day hybrid international event will be organized on 8 and 9 September 2022, in Côte d'Ivoire. The International Literacy Day global celebration lies at the heart of regional, country and local levels. As such, this year's outstanding programmes and literacy practices will be announced through the 2022?UNESCO International Literacy Prizes award ceremony. Audrey Azoulay Director-General of UNESCO in her message on International Literacy Day 2022 state that school closures and disruptions caused by the pandemic have likely driven learning losses and drop-outs.

Through the celebration of International Literacy Day, UNESCO calls on all actors in the field of education and beyond to re-think the role of literacy.

Since 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with 771 million illiterate people around the world, most of whom women, who still lack basic reading and writing skills and are faced with increased vulnerability.

Rapidly changing global context took a new meaning over the past years, hampering the progress of global literary efforts. In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women. To ensure no one is left behind, we need to enrich and transform the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning.