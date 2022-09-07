UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Celebrate Int'l Literacy Day On Thursday (today)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan to celebrate Int'l Literacy Day on Thursday (today)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :International Literacy Day will be celebrated worldwide including Pakistan on August 08, 2022 under the theme "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces".

On International Literacy Day, UNESCO will raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our own local communities as well as globally.

The Day will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

At the global level, a two-day hybrid international event will be organized on 8 and 9 September 2022, in Côte d'Ivoire. The International Literacy Day global celebration lies at the heart of regional, country and local levels. As such, this year's outstanding programmes and literacy practices will be announced through the 2022?UNESCO International Literacy Prizes award ceremony.  Audrey Azoulay Director-General of UNESCO in her message on International Literacy Day 2022 state that school closures and disruptions caused by the pandemic have likely driven learning losses and drop-outs.

Through the celebration of International Literacy Day, UNESCO calls on all actors in the field of education and beyond to re-think the role of literacy.

Since 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with 771 million illiterate people around the world, most of whom women, who still lack basic reading and writing skills and are faced with increased vulnerability.

Rapidly changing global context took a new meaning over the past years, hampering the progress of global literary efforts. In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women. To ensure no one is left behind, we need to enrich and transform the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Young Progress Reading August September Women Event All Million

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

44 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.