Pakistan to celebrate year 2019 as forty years of hospitality of Afghan refugees, says Shehryar Afridi

Panian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Afridi has said that Pakistanwould celebrate year 2019 as forty years of hospitality of Afghan refugees.Addressing the participants at Afghan refugee camp here, the Minister saidthat Pakistan is the only country which has integrated refugees with themainstream population.Chief Commissioner Afghan refugees Salim Khan and Abbas Khan, Commissionerwere also present.Panian camp is situated since 1980s and around 65,000 Afghan refugees livehere.They have lived here with peace and happiness.

Afghan refugees haverealized the significance of education but the condition of the schools ispoor.

The Minister as MoI played a pivotal role in getting Bank accounts ofAfghan refugees opened.The Minister said that Pakistan is the biggest host country of refugees andin an era where developed nations are refusing to even accept a single boatof migrants, Pakistan is hosting millions of refugees.

He said thatunfortunately past regimes did not raise the Afghan refugees issue but PTIgovernment would address all issues being faced by the Afghan refugees.Afridi said the relationship between Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationis unprecedented.