UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Close 2nd Rail Link To India In 1 Week Amid Kashmir Crisis - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Pakistan to Close 2nd Rail Link to India in 1 Week Amid Kashmir Crisis - Minister

Pakistan will close Thar Express train service after shutting down Samjhauta Express rail link to India earlier this week over New Delhi's decision to strip a state in the disputed Kashmir region of its special status, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Pakistan will close Thar Express train service after shutting down Samjhauta Express rail link to India earlier this week over New Delhi's decision to strip a state in the disputed Kashmir region of its special status, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Friday.

"Pakistan will close Thar Express that ran between Munabao and Khokharpar, that runs between India and Pakistan, following the Kashmir crisis," the minister told reporters.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Thar New Delhi

Recent Stories

Kashmiri students hold anti-India demo at Dhaka Un ..

6 minutes ago

MC Sukkur visits different union councils

6 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Party Says to Submit to Parliament Re ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi registers 8th CCHF death during current se ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Aviadvigatel Plans to Provide PD-35 Engin ..

6 minutes ago

South Korean President Holds Security Talks With N ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.