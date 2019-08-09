Pakistan to Close 2nd Rail Link to India in 1 Week Amid Kashmir Crisis - Minister

Pakistan will close Thar Express train service after shutting down Samjhauta Express rail link to India earlier this week over New Delhi's decision to strip a state in the disputed Kashmir region of its special status, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Pakistan will close Thar Express train service after shutting down Samjhauta Express rail link to India earlier this week over New Delhi's decision to strip a state in the disputed Kashmir region of its special status, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Friday.

"Pakistan will close Thar Express that ran between Munabao and Khokharpar, that runs between India and Pakistan, following the Kashmir crisis," the minister told reporters.