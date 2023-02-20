UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's Meeting In Washington

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said that he is leaving for Washington to co-chair the meeting being held after eight years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair the meeting of Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreements Council to be held at Washington.

In a tweet, the Minister said he is leaving for Washington to co-chair the meeting being held after eight years.

He said an effort will be made to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

Related Topics

Washington Commerce

Recent Stories

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.