ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair the meeting of Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreements Council to be held at Washington.

In a tweet, the Minister said he is leaving for Washington to co-chair the meeting being held after eight years.

He said an effort will be made to boost trade and investment between the two countries.